June Heat Wave Inbound

A June heat wave will set the Commonwealth to simmer this week as a substantial heat dome builds in from out west. Watch for a few strong to severe storms Monday afternoon/evening north of I-64 into Indiana and Ohio. It's a limited threat but a few could produce damaging wind and hail as a warm front lifts northeast. A heat advisory is in effect Monday through midweek. We'll see highs soaring into the 90s (near record at times) and very muggy air which will drive the heat index well into the triple digits, 100° to 110°. Use caution working outside, stay hydrated avoid the peak heat of the day. A cold front will cut the heat and humidity later this week into the weekend but this will be a multiday run of potentially dangerous high heat and humidity.