Keep those umbrellas handy this workweek, as we will see scattered showers and storms for the next few days. Our best rain chances will be Wednesday evening into Thursday as a cold front passes through the Commonwealth. Temperatures will fall to the 70s on Thursday and then coast in the 70s during the weekend. We could see a few tenths of an inch of rain this evening and closer to half an inch for most by the end of the workweek. Regardless, it will bring much-needed rain to the Commonwealth.