Last Day in the 80s

Enjoy our last day of "summer" as highs soar into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine, there are big changes ahead. A round of strong storms will sweep through overnight, watch for heavy rain and isolated damaging wind gusts. The highest severe threat is well to our west earlier in the day. Friday brings lingering showers and cloud cover with much cooler highs in the mid 60s. High pressure builds in for the weekend and we're back to April reality, it'll be mostly to partly sunny and dry but also get progressively cooler with Saturday's highs in the low to mid 60s and Sunday in the upper 50s. Patchy frost is possible Saturday and Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s.

