Last Day of Peak Heat Thursday

Thursday is our last day of peak heat from our first heat wave of the year. Expect near record highs in the mid 90s again with the heat index in the triple digits. A heat advisory remains in effect. Cooler and less humid change is on the way for the weekend but it will be a stormy transition. A cold front will drive a weakening round of showers and storms across the area Friday morning, a few could be strong to severe. We'll also see a much needed round of rain, most likely along and north of I-64. In its wake, highs fall into the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend and the mugginess will briefly back off. High pressure will keep it mostly sunny and dry. Enjoy it while you can. Another round of potentially record heat cranks up toward the middle of next week with highs soaring back to the mid to upper 90s.