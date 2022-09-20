Last Day Of Summer IS The Last Day Of Summer

Tomorrow is the final day of summer, and it's going to feel every bit like mid July. After starting in the mid 60s we'll be heading into the low 90s. A hot day, but not record territory which is 97 from 1940! We'll also enjoy a lot of sunshine as we say farewell to summer.

There will be a small storm chance as the cold front plows through tomorrow night and we'll watch for any stronger storms, but it's more likely on the other side of the Ohio River.

A huge temperature drop is coming as fall begins on Thursday with the equinox, so for us it timed out perfectly. We'll be in the 70s Thursday with a small rain chance early. On Friday, we may not get out of the 60s! The cool will last into next week.

Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen in the Atlantic after passing the Turks and Caicos today. It's a Category 3 storm and will likely make to 4 as it nears Bermuda later this week. It may have a big impact in eastern Canada as well.