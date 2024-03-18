Last Night Of Winter Will Feel Like It

The last night of winter is certainly going to feel like it tonight. A chunk of modified Arctic air has arrived with clouds and even a stray snowflake a possibility this evening. We'll clear our later Monday night which will send lows down to the low and mid 20s and wind chills will be in the teens.

We'll enjoy a lot of sunshine Tuesday, and it will end up being a lot milder than Monday, but our highs only getting back to about normal, in the mid 50s. Temperatures through the week will be hovering at and below normal, generally in the low and mid 50s.

Spring officially arrives Tuesday evening with equinox at 11:06 PM. It will signal equal amounts of daylight and night across the globe for the day. Spring warmth may wait until early next week and that may also come with a storm threat.