Last of the October Chill

We saw near record lows this morning. We avoided the record because the northeast flow blew heat off of the city and toward the official thermometer at the Blue Grass Airport and especially toward the Brannon area keeping the lows up a couple of degrees. Overall, most folks started today like it was mid October in the mid and upper 40s.

We'll have another cold morning with many of us back in the 40s to around 50. We'll likely be just shy of the record again (49) in Lexington, but it'll be close.

The heat is coming. We'll be back into the 80s tomorrow. The upper 80s to around 90 show up on Friday. The 90s should begin Saturday. The humidity won't really get going until the latter part of the weekend and into next week.

