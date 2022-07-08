Last Rounds of Strong to Severe Storms Friday, Friday Night

We're wrapping up the work week with a bang, stay weather aware Friday! Yet another day with the chance for active weather, and it looks like it will come in multiple waves. Watch for an afternoon round of strong to severe storms diving southeast Friday. Damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes will be possible. A cold front finally cuts through and clears the Commonwealth overnight but will fire another round of strong to severe storms late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. We'll see the potential for damaging wind and heavy enough rain to lead to localized flash flooding. After that, your forecast simmers down as cooler, drier air filters in Saturday and Sunday. We'll go from a hot and muggy Friday with highs on either side of 90° to highs in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity the rest of the weekend as high pressure takes over and sunshine returns.