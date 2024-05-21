Last "Summer" Day in May Tuesday

Tuesday is our last day of feeling like straight up summer weather with mostly sunny skies and well above normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lexington's record high is in the low 90s. Clouds build midweek and an approaching front will throw a few morning showers our way Wednesday with a weakening line of strong to severe storms blowing through later in the evening. An unsettled pattern sets up the rest of the week into your Memorial Day weekend with rounds of showers and storms, highs falling into the 70s Thursday and Friday and edging back into the 80s this weekend.

