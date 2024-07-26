Watch Now
Last Weekend Of July Starts Well

Hazy Hot But Not Humid...Yet
We're starting the final weekend of July (hard to believe already!) and the summertime heat will be in full swing. For most of us, the humidity will remain tolerable on Saturday but the heat should be taking us back into the 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The sky became hazy today and will remain hazy tonight and into tomorrow. The haze is some Canadian wildfire smoke which should move out as we transition back to the mugginess on Sunday.

On Sunday, as the mugginess comes back, so will the chances for showers and thunderstorms. They're looking scattered for us, but have Plan B ready to go in case one of those storms decides to bring needed rain to your house.

Rain chances are good, especially early in the week, to help with our drought situation.

