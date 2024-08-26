Watch Now
Late August Heat Wave Rising

Near Record Highs Later this Week
The upper-level heat dome that broiled Texas last week expands east and clamps down this week. We're in for a late August heat wave with near record highs. Expect sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday with heat peaking in the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Lexington's record highs this week range from the upper 90s to low triple digits. A cold front will spark scattered showers and storms Friday night into Saturday and take the edge off of the heat this weekend.

