Our late July heat wave peaks the next couple of days with highs in the low to mid 90s. This will likely be Lexington's warmest run of days of the year so far, but not record setting, we'd have to hit triple digits to do that. With muggy air still entrenched across the Commonwealth the heat index will push the upper 90s to low 100s, just shy of heat advisory criteria Thursday. Stay hydrated and don't overdo it outside, relief is on the way! A cold front will spark scattered showers and storms Thursday night into Friday and knock highs back into the 80s with lower humidity this weekend.