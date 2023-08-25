Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Late Summer Heat Wave Peaks Friday

A Few Showers and T-Showers into the Weekend
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
slot5.jpg
slot6.jpg
slot7.jpg
Posted at 3:46 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 03:46:59-04

Our late August heat wave peaks Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index well into the triple digits. A heat advisory remains in effect in the Bluegrass and northern counties with an excessive heat warning west. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade if you're working outside and look forward to significant late weekend changes. A cold front will sag south Saturday and slowly start to bring the heat and humidity down. Watch for a few Friday evening showers and strong storms with another round (scattered) Saturday along the front. It will still be hot and humid Saturday, but highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday we'll enjoy the full impact of cooler, drier air filtering behind the front with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and much more comfortable conditions. Great porch sitting weather to wrap up the weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth