Late Summer Heat Wave Peaks Friday

Our late August heat wave peaks Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index well into the triple digits. A heat advisory remains in effect in the Bluegrass and northern counties with an excessive heat warning west. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade if you're working outside and look forward to significant late weekend changes. A cold front will sag south Saturday and slowly start to bring the heat and humidity down. Watch for a few Friday evening showers and strong storms with another round (scattered) Saturday along the front. It will still be hot and humid Saturday, but highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunday we'll enjoy the full impact of cooler, drier air filtering behind the front with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and much more comfortable conditions. Great porch sitting weather to wrap up the weekend!

