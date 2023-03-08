Late Winter Chill Interrupts Early Warmth

As we head toward the middle of March, our weather is starting to act more like February and January. Cool temperatures have settled in for us. Thursday's highs in the mid 50s to around 60 in the south are as warm as we'll be until well into next week. There is some legitimate cold on the way as we start next week.

LEX 18

There is a small rain chances by late Thursday afternoon with the chances really ramping up Thursday night. These showers will end early Friday. The next chance for precipitation

will be on Sunday. It's possible that some snow may try to mix with that, especially at the onset and mainly early. We'll continue to keep an eye on that.