Leaf Raking Weather through Midweek

If you have leaves to rake and gutters to clean you have two afternoons left to get it done before our next round of active weather fires up! Tuesday will end up mostly to partly sunny and we'll also end up milder, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Expect a midweek warm spike with Wednesday's highs surging to either side of 70° thanks to a strong (gusty at times) south to southwest wind. Widespread showers will develop overnight into Thursday morning as a cold front slides east. Highs will fall through the 50s through the day and bottom out in the 40s Friday to start the weekend.