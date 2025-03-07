We're in for a dreary but less cold start to the weekend with extensive cloud cover, isolated showers and sprinkles, and highs in the low to mid 50s Friday. Low pressure will drag a cold front through overnight sparking scattered rain showers with lows in the upper 30s. After a few early Saturday morning showers die down, expect some afternoon sunshine with cooler highs in the upper 40s. A southern storm will throw rain toward our southern border Sunday, but most will stay dry. Don't forget the statewide tornado drill at 10:07 Friday morning and to spring forward at 2 AM Sunday. Daylight Saving time begins this weekend!
Less Cold but Cloudy with Isolated Showers, Sprinkles Friday
Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend
