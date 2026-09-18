"Less Hot" This Weekend

Instead of an abrupt end, our late summer heat wave will slowly fade. It's still going to be unseasonably warm and muggy this weekend, just not as hot as the last few days. Lexington set a new record high Thursday, tying our 94° record from 1954. Friday will end up partly sunny with a few showers and storms as a cool front slowly sags south. Expect highs around 90° Friday through Sunday with a daily chance for isolated to a few showers and storms. More widespread active weather is on the way early next week with cooler highs in the low to mid 80s as fall begins.