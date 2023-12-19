Let The Warm Up Begin

It's going to be another very cold night, although still a few degrees above last night, with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

As we head toward the official start of winter Thursday, the warm up actually begins tomorrow. We'll flirt with 50 Wednesday afternoon and we'll enjoy that warm up all the way to the Christmas holiday and beyond. There may even be a day or two where we could flirt with 60.

We'll be dry through the rest of the week. Minor rain chances arrive Saturday and the best rain chances begin last Christmas Eve and especially Christmas Day. In fact, there could be a few rumbles of thunder on Christmas Day.