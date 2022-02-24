Light Icing Possible Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted until 10:00 am for Fayette, Anderson, Franklin, Woodford, Scott, Harrison, Bourbon and Nicholas counties. A light freezing rain/drizzle is occurring and will continue off and on through the night.

This may lead to a thin coating of ice on elevated surfaces like tree branches, power lines and cars. However, this will be very light, so the impact on these surface will be negligible. However, a thin glaze may form on some roads with bridges and overpasses being the most prone to icing. Use extra care driving in the I-64, US 460 and Bluegrass Parkway corridors tonight and Thursday morning. By mid morning, temperatures should rise above freezing ending the icing threat.

Weather attention then turns to the possibility of heavy rain returning during the day on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern half of Kentucky. This is the same area that saw the heaviest rainfall Tuesday. Saturated ground and streams already running high may lead to flooding impacts Thursday into early Friday. If you live in a flood prone area, be prepared to move to higher ground and never drive across a flooded road.