Light Snow Monday

We'll take on last parting shot of wintry weather before a significant warm up cranks up later this week. Expect a cloudy and cold Monday with highs in the 20s. Light snow will develop through the morning and taper off as snow showers in the afternoon. We'll likely see less than an inch with higher totals west along the Ohio River where a winter weather advisory is in effect starting at Shelby county. Watch for slick roads! Sunshine returns Tuesday and highs will edge into the mid 30s. Wednesday will hit the upper 40s and we'll push 60° Thursday. Well above normal warmth persists into New Year's weekend but we'll also see a rising chance for rain.