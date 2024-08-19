Lingering Clouds, Isolated Showers Monday

We're in for a treat this week, much cooler and drier air, plenty of sunshine and spectacular afternoons but we have to get through Monday first. Expect lingering clouds with a few showers southeast and highs around 80°. The good stuff takes over Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, low humidity and below normal highs in the upper 70s, our normal high in late September! As high pressure slides east we'll stay dry later in the week but see heat and mugginess rising again, weekend highs will soar back to the upper 80s, around 90°.