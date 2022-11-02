Lingering Midweek Clouds, Sprinkles

Wednesday will be slightly unsettled as a weak upper low drifts through, expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers/sprinkles with highs in the upper 60s. After that, we have significant early November warmth ramping up! Sunshine returns Thursday with highs edging into the 70s. We'll max out in the mid to upper 70s this weekend, near record highs. Watch for an approaching cold front that will crank up a gusty southwesterly wind Saturday and may spark a few late day showers and storms. Saturday night into Sunday will see a better chance for scattered showers and isolated t-showers as the front hangs up overhead. Don't forget, daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning.