Lingering Showers and T-Showers Saturday

Saturday is our transitional day. We're shifting away from that daily chance for severe storms and heading toward quieter days but we have lingering issues. The stalled front that's been hanging around much of the week finally drops southeast and out of here, but in its wake, we'll see scattered showers and a few t-showers hanging on. They're most likely in the Bluegrass Saturday morning and will gradually fade southeast later in the day. There is still a chance (marginal risk) for a few strong to severe storms (gusty wind & heavy rain) mainly in the afternoon closer to our southern border. Skies will range from mostly to partly cloudy with cooler, below normal highs on either side of 80°.