Lingering showers Sunday before sunshine and warmer weather return

We are starting off this Sunday morning with scattered showers moving from south to north across Central and Eastern Kentucky as the remnants of Isaias continue working their way through the region.

We'll continue to see isolated to scattered showers throughout the morning and afternoon, with a few heavier downpours possible. While a rumble of thunder can't be ruled out.

The good news is that we're finally getting closer to drying things out, with sunshine and much warmer temperatures returning to start the new workweek!

Scattered showers continue Sunday

Bands of rain will continue moving across the area throughout the day, gradually shifting east toward the I-75 corridor and Eastern Kentucky by this afternoon.

Most locations could pick up an additional quarter to half an inch of rain today, with some areas potentially receiving closer to an inch. However, a few isolated locations across Central Kentucky could see locally heavier totals of 1 to 3 inches if repeated rounds of rain move over the same areas.

Cloud cover and showers will also keep temperatures on the cooler side today, with afternoon highs generally reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain gradually exits tonight

As the remnants of Isaias continue moving east, we'll gradually see showers taper off from west to east later this afternoon and evening.

Areas farther west could begin seeing breaks in the clouds by midafternoon, while Central and Eastern Kentucky may hang on to a few showers or patches of drizzle through late tonight.

As skies begin clearing overnight, some patchy fog could develop heading into Monday morning, especially across portions of Central Kentucky and areas farther west.

Sunshine and 80s return Monday

After a few lingering clouds or areas of patchy fog early Monday morning, sunshine will make a welcome return!

We'll also see a noticeable warm-up, with afternoon highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s Monday.

Tuesday looks even warmer, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s across parts of the region. Both days should remain dry, giving us a nice break from the wet weekend weather.

More rain chances return midweek

Our dry stretch won't last all week.

Another weather system will begin approaching the Ohio Valley by Wednesday, bringing additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding exactly how quickly this system moves through the region, but temperatures should gradually cool heading toward the end of the week.

By Friday, afternoon highs could fall back into the low 70s, bringing a return to more seasonable fall weather.