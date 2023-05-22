Looking At A Dry Week

We picked up a half to 1 inch of rain Saturday. That may very well be the last rain for many of us until next week. There's a small chance of some showers this weekend, mainly in the east with rainfall totals for many of us showing 1/100 of an inch. That's a sprinkle chance that could wet the sidewalk. The best rain chances would be on Friday with slightly lesser chances Saturday and Sunday.

Summer warmth also goes away for a while later this week. We'll see low 80s for tomorrow and Wednesday and then a little backdoor cold front will bring back some cooler spring temperatures to finish this week and take us into the holiday weekend.

