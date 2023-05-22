Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Looking At A Dry Week

Dry And Warm Then Dry And Cool
522pops.jfif
Max Track
522pops.jfif
Posted at 6:31 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:31:09-04

We picked up a half to 1 inch of rain Saturday. That may very well be the last rain for many of us until next week. There's a small chance of some showers this weekend, mainly in the east with rainfall totals for many of us showing 1/100 of an inch. That's a sprinkle chance that could wet the sidewalk. The best rain chances would be on Friday with slightly lesser chances Saturday and Sunday.

Summer warmth also goes away for a while later this week. We'll see low 80s for tomorrow and Wednesday and then a little backdoor cold front will bring back some cooler spring temperatures to finish this week and take us into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth