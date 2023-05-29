Looking At Another Pretty Dry Week

You may have noticed that some grass is taking on a slight shade of brown while farm and retention ponds are running low. There's a good reason why, it's turned dry since the beginning of March and has continued through May.

LEX 18

Even after the rainfall Sunday, which was much heavier in the eastern part of Kentucky, our deficits are becoming significant for the month, 2 1/2 inches below normal, and for the spring season, 4 1/2 inches below normal.

LEX 18

There's not much rain to be found this week either. Overall, most of us will be a tenth of an inch or less through Friday. The chances for seeing a bit more rain will be higher the farther west you go. Even at best, it's scattered t-showers mainly Wednesday and Thursday. There's also a decent chance you won't see any rain at your house this week.

LEX 18

This week will see the beginning of 'meteorological summer' on Thursday. It runs from the beginning of June to the end of August. Temperatures should follow suit right on schedule as well with highs running well into the 80s most of this week. There is the potential for 90s as we head toward the weekend.