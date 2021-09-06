Looking Good Labor Day

After that late weekend round of rain we're in much better shape for Labor Day. We'll end up mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s Monday, a beautiful afternoon and ideal weather for grilling! High pressure holds for a couple of days before a midweek cold front sweeps through. It won't bring much rain, but it will knock highs from the low to mid 80s back to the mid to upper 70s to round out the week.
Posted at 3:40 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 03:40:00-04
