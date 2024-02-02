Looking Good this Weekend

A cold front slides south Friday and we'll see extensive morning cloud cover slowly fading away, expect a partly to mostly sunny afternoon with highs on either side of 50°. Your Stormtracker forecast will stay above normal and fairly consistent through the weekend into early next week. We'll stay mostly to partly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our next chance for rain doesn't show up until the end of next week.
Posted at 3:47 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 03:47:33-05
