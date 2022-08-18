Looking Good Thursday

Thursday will be our last day in this run of spectacular (and below normal) summer days... rain chances are rising this weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Low pressure across the Carolinas will sling enough moisture our way to spark a few showers and t-showers Friday, mainly across southeastern counties. We'll see scattered coverage Saturday with the peak in the afternoon. An approaching and slowing cold front will spike our chance for more widespread showers and storms Sunday into Monday.