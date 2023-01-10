Looking Good Tuesday

Tuesday will be one of the nicer days this week. A good balance of milder temperatures and limited cloud cover with highs edging into the low to mid 50s and partly sunny skies. We'll hit the mid to upper 50s Wednesday but see increasing cloud cover and a few showers around as a strong southwest flow gets established. Expect widespread showers and isolated t-showers Thursday with the bulk of the precipitation in the morning. Rainfall totals will range from 0.5" to 1". That gusty southwest wind switches over to west/northwest later in the day and much colder air will follow. Scattered rain to snow showers will linger Thursday night into Friday with highs crashing below normal, into the 30s Friday and Saturday.