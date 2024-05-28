Looking Good Tuesday Afternoon

We have some unseasonable cool, dry and absolutely spectacular late May days ahead the rest of your abbreviated Memorial Day work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday with near normal highs in the upper 70s. Low pressure passes to our northeast midweek setting up a north/northwest flow at the surface and keeping highs in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We could see isolated pm showers and t-showers Wednesday with nothing but sunshine following Thursday. It's trending warmer and a little more unsettled this weekend.

