Lots Of Mid Week Rain

It's going to be wet for the next couple of days with rain chances pushing 100% Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chances will be increasing as the day goes on. A few folks could even hear a rumble of thunder. Overall, it's looking like a half to 1 inch of rain on Wednesday.

The next system arrives on Thursday, and it also could produce a half to around an inch of rain, so a lot of folks will be pushing an inch and a half of rain over the next few days.

It's also going to be really warm both Wednesday and Thursday as highs push 60 Wednesday and in the 60s on Thursday. Both days are also looking to be windy as well as warm.

Another pretty good rainmaker will be arriving on Saturday.