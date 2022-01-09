Lots Of Rain And More Cold

A strong cold front will barrel through the Bluegrass this afternoon dropping temperatures later today. A quick freeze early this evening will make black ice development possible, so take care driving this evening. Into this afternoon we'll also see some locally heavy rain. Today's highs will be early in the afternoon in the mid 40s and should be below freezing by 6 or 7 o'clock. Overnight lows will drop all the way back to the mid teens.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 07:20:54-05
