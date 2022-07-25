Watch Now
Lots Of Rain Means Less On The Thermometer

Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 18:32:50-04

Our weather pattern has undergone a fundamental change for this week. A front will be draped over Kentucky and as waves travel along the front we'll see periodic rain and storms through the week. Some of the rain can be locally heavy and a few of the storms could be strong. Rain chances do remain high pretty much every day. It doesn't mean it rains all day every day at your house, but there are good chances you'll see rain at some point most every day.

Some of that rain may be locally heavy as well. We have a slight risk of excessive rainfall tomorrow for most of the area, with perhaps the exception of the Lake Cumberland area.

The possibility of those locally heavy downpours will continue into Wednesday as well. Through the next few days, a lot of the area will see between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall.

The other plus from all of this rain is it will keep temperatures in check for now. Through the week temperatures should mainly be at or below normal. The exception may be Wednesday as the front wobbles north for a bit.

