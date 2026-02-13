Love The Valentine's Day Warmth

You'll love most of Valentine's Day. The day begins with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the day. It will end up nice and mild in the afternoon with highs running in the middle and even some upper 50s showing up.

Rain chances will increase as soon as very late in the day around Lake Cumberland, but most of the rain will begin to arrive Saturday night as a moisture laden system heads our way.

LEX 18

Overall, Sunday is looking like a pretty wet day with a good soaking, especially across the south.

LEX 18

A nice 'false spring' warm up is on tap for all of next week. Highs will be soaring into the 60s for most of the week which is running 15 to 20 degrees above normal.