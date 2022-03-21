Magnificent Monday

We're starting the work week off warm with well above normal highs around 70° Monday, mostly sunny skies and a southwest wind. Enjoy it while you can! Active weather ramps up midweek with a multi-day severe storm threat marching across the deep south. We're far enough north that we'll see showers and isolated t-showers developing Tuesday with more widespread showers and storms likely midweek. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain. They'll linger Thursday and Friday. With multiple waves of cooler air as well, high will steadily drop through the 60s and 50s, eventually bottoming out in the upper 40s for a few this weekend.