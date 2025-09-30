Many summer-like days ahead

Our string of summer-like days is here to stay as we continue through the work week with highs staying in the mid-80s. This afternoon, we are expected to see highs in the mid-80s under a very sunny sky. Tuesday evening is expected to be a bit cooler, with lows in the upper 50s. Not much will change by the end of the workweek, as opening day at Keeneland will be gorgeous, with highs in the lower 80s and a very sunny sky.