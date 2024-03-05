March Showers Inbound

Rain ramps up Tuesday as a slow-moving front approaches the Commonwealth, expect extensive cloud cover with highs around 70°. After a mostly cloudy morning, showers and a few t-showers will spread in from out west. Severe weather isn't expected but watch for moderate to heavy rain. That front will finally clear the area Wednesday, but we'll see lingering showers, mainly in the morning. Thursday is shaping up to be a brief break from active weather, mostly cloudy and dry but more rain will follow heading into the weekend.

