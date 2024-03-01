March Starts Dreary and Wet

The weekend (and meteorological spring!) starts cloudy, chilly, wet and dreary but will slowly improve. Expect our most widespread rain showers to develop Friday afternoon into the evening and wind down overnight. We'll stay in the mid to upper 40s , slightly below normal. Lingering low cloud cover will slowly break up later in the day Saturday and with a southerly wind, highs will bounce back closer to 60°. The pick day of the weekend will be Sunday, plenty of sunshine with well above normal highs around 70°.

