March Starts with Record Warmth

We're taking yet another shot at a record high in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine as we usher in March and the beginning of meteorological spring. It's also the beginning of severe weather awareness week, a statewide tornado drill will activate at 10:07 AM Wednesday. Rounds of active weather fire up soon, expect the first wave of showers and storms Wednesday evening, overnight. After a Thursday morning/afternoon break another round will blow through Thursday night into Friday morning. We'll need to watch for strong to severe storms that could produce damaging wind and heavy rain.