March Starts with Record Warmth

We're taking yet another shot at a record high in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine as we usher in March and the beginning of meteorological spring. It's also the beginning of severe weather awareness week, a statewide tornado drill will activate at 10:07 AM Wednesday. Rounds of active weather fire up soon, expect the first wave of showers and storms Wednesday evening, overnight. After a Thursday morning/afternoon break another round will blow through Thursday night into Friday morning. We'll need to watch for strong to severe storms that could produce damaging wind and heavy rain.
Posted at 4:07 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 04:07:57-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.