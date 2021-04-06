May Days in Early April

Well above average warmth (about 10° to 15° above) continues through midweek. Lexington's record highs Tuesday and Wednesday are in the mid 80s. We won't soar quite that high but we are headed for the mid to upper 70s with hazy sunshine. That kind of warmth is what we typically see in mid to late May- not early April! Showers & storms fire back up Thursday so get outside and enjoy it while you can.