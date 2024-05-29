Watch Now
May Ends on a Quiet Note

Active Weather Later this Weekend
Posted at 3:18 AM, May 29, 2024
We're wrapping up May quiet and calm with below normal highs in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday and into the mid 70s Friday. Beyond isolated afternoon/evening showers and t-showers Wednesday, expect plenty of sunshine through the end of the work week. We'll top out around normal, upper 70s near 80° over the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

