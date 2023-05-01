May Starts In An Unusually Cold Way

The calendar really does say 'May', but our weather continues to act more like the other 'M' month, March. Monday's high of 55 degrees is normal for March 10th. It's not going to improve much tomorrow either with highs getting into the mid and upper 50s, so now we're talking normal for around St. Patrick's Day.

Unseasonably cold weather continues through midweek with highs getting back to around 60 on Wednesday, but there will be a frost threat in the morning. Thursday is looking better with warmer temps arriving next weekend.

Rain chances ramp up around Friday. At this point for Oaks Day the rain looks to be moving in during the day and for Derby Day Saturday the rain looks to be mainly in the morning. We'll continue to monitor the all important forecasts for those two days and have updates on LEX 18 News.

