We're in for some mediocre March weather with more clouds than sun and a seasonable chill through the end of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with isolated showers/sprinkles and below normal highs in the upper 40s. We'll see more of the same Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will spark scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning and keep it chilly heading in to the weekend.