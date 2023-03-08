Watch Now
Mediocre March Weather

Showers Thursday Night
Posted at 3:43 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 03:43:37-05

We're in for some mediocre March weather with more clouds than sun and a seasonable chill through the end of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with isolated showers/sprinkles and below normal highs in the upper 40s. We'll see more of the same Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will spark scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning and keep it chilly heading in to the weekend.

