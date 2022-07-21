Mercury Rising... Again

The storms are over but the relentless summer heat is about to crank back up this weekend. We're in for a mostly sunny, warm and muggy Thursday with highs on either side of 90°. High pressure takes over and slowly slides east setting up a strong south/southwesterly flow at the surface and ramping up the heat and humidity. Highs will max out in the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday, challenging record highs at times and rivaling our hottest days of the year so far. We'll also see the heat index soar into the triple digits with a heat advisory likely in our future. Rising rounds of showers and storms will tamp down the heat next week.