Meteorological Summer begins tomorrow and it will begin on a hot note tomorrow with highs heading back to the upper 80s. When we talk about 'meteorological summer' it's the months of June, July and August. Of course, the real, astronomical summer begins in about 3 weeks with the solstice, but for bookkeeping purposes, it's just much easier to start and finish our meteorological seasons at the start and end of months. As we start the 'summer season tomorrow, our average high is 80 degrees. By the end of the month, our average high its seasonal peak at 87. It'll stay there until mid August.

LEX 18

By the way, we don't have the final numbers in, but there's a chance that this past meteorological spring could be a top 10 warm one. We'll have those final numbers tomorrow. June and summer will begin on a hot note with highs back into the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon. After that though, a cool front will bring better thunderstorm chances as soon as late tomorrow with a very stray storm, but more likely tomorrow night and into Thursday. That's also when we'll see our highs fall back into the cooler 70s.

LEX 18

June 1 also begins hurricane season. It'll run until the end of November. A hurricane came ashore on Mexico's Pacific side yesterday. Although it will weaken considerably, the remnants are forecast to cross Mexico and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. Over those warm waters, it should rejuvenate and take on a new name, Alex sometime late this weekend or early next week.