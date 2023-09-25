Midweek Rain Chance on the Rise

It's getting crispy out there... Lexington's last significant rainfall was almost two weeks ago. The 0.39" we picked up September 12th was also the only measurable precipitation we've seen since August 25th. That's less than 1/2" of rain in a month! The good news, we have a decent chance for showers and storms midweek. Highs will top out in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday and fall into the 70s midweek.

