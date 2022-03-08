Midweek Rain Showers

It wouldn't be March without a little weather madness, keep your eye on the weekend! We'll take a break from active weather Tuesday with a mostly cloudy, chilly and dry afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Watch for cold rain showers developing overnight and continuing on and off Wednesday as low pressure passes to our south. Thursday brings another break with highs in the 50s but after that, a potentially significant late season winter storm fires up. We'll start out with rain late Friday but could transition to a shot of snow and a quick freeze Saturday.