Midweek Showers and Storms

But a Summery Weekend Inbound
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jun 02, 2021
A slow moving low will keep rounds of showers and storms active across the Commonwealth Wednesday and Thursday. Expect considerable cloud cover, highs in the 70s and the chance for a few strong storms (wind) and locally heavy rain. The good news, we need the rain. The better news, it winds down just in time for the weekend and with high pressure taking over sunshine returns and highs jump into the 80s.

