Midweek Showers and Strong Storms

We have active weather inbound midweek! After a wet and showery Tuesday, Wednesday will see a round of showers and t-showers developing in the Bluegrass along a cold front late in the morning into the early afternoon. The combination of the front pushing east and daytime heating will lead to a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) primarily across southeastern counties from the afternoon into early Wednesday evening. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out close to the Tennessee border. We'll dry out and cool down Thursday, highs will stay in the 50s. Low pressure spins across the Great Lakes early in the weekend pushing another front our way. This round will bring scattered rain showers Friday with chillier highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday. Watch for a few snow showers mixing in Saturday morning. With lows around freezing Saturday and Sunday morning, frost/freeze potential is out there this weekend.